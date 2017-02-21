Catholics Defending Religious Freedom...

Catholics Defending Religious Freedom For All

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsLI.com

"When Kathleen Sebelius signed the 'abortion pill' mandate, the conscience rights and religious freedom of millions of Americans were egregiously denied," Barbara Samuells, co-founder and President of Catholics for Freedom of Religion told me in a recent interview. Samuells was referring to the Affordable Care Act's Contraceptive Mandate, signed by US Health and Human Services Secretary, Kathleen Sebelius, on January 20, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 14 Plottmasteram 6
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 10 Pienanna 3
News Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07) Feb 9 One of the girls 357
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Feb 2 Cgcg 1
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC