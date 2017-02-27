Business Seminar set for March 8
Business leaders in central Suffolk County will have a chance to meet with government agencies on Wednesday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Leg. Bill Lindsay, D-Bohemia, said the roundtable discussion "is a way for county officials to open the door to forming long-term partnerships with our small businesses to grow, enhance, and benefit our local economy and community as a whole."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffolk County Sheriff's contract
|Mon
|Joeinsuffolk
|1
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 25
|Billbob
|4
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Feb 22
|Billbob
|2
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|One of the girls
|357
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC