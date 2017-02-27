Business Seminar set for March 8

Business Seminar set for March 8

Business leaders in central Suffolk County will have a chance to meet with government agencies on Wednesday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Leg. Bill Lindsay, D-Bohemia, said the roundtable discussion "is a way for county officials to open the door to forming long-term partnerships with our small businesses to grow, enhance, and benefit our local economy and community as a whole."

