Blood tests offered, no cleanup plan yet for Westhampton water contamination
Westhampton residents have been waiting for months for answers concerning water contamination near Gabreski Airport. News 12 Long Island reported the findings in August, when News 12 Long Island reported the findings in August, when Suffolk County's Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken says chemicals that were used in airport firefighting exercises were found in eight of the 41 private water wells they tested.
