Black WWII vet in Freeport recalls his service overseas
Arthur Weaver, 90, now of Freeport, was drafted in 1944 into then-segregated U.S. Army. During World War II, he served in the Philippines, establishing a supply depot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Pienanna
|3
|Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|One of the girls
|357
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC