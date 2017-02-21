Bicyclist killed in car accident in suburban New York
Police on Long Island say a 14-year-old boy was killed when a car struck him as he was riding his bicycle. Suffolk County Police say 52-year-old Jessica Doyen hit Nicolo Signore as she was turning left while driving in Miller Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Billbob
|4
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Feb 22
|Billbob
|2
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb 11
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|One of the girls
|357
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|335
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Feb 2
|Cgcg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC