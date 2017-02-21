Bicyclist killed in car accident in s...

Bicyclist killed in car accident in suburban New York

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police on Long Island say a 14-year-old boy was killed when a car struck him as he was riding his bicycle. Suffolk County Police say 52-year-old Jessica Doyen hit Nicolo Signore as she was turning left while driving in Miller Place.

