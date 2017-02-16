Bay Shore Man Convicted of Sex Crime with Young Girl

February 10, 2017 - A Suffolk County jury deliberated for 40 minutes before convicting a Bay Shore man this afternoon of sexually abusing a young girl between 2012 and 2016, District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Robert Kattau was convicted of both counts in the indictment; course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class "B" violent felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

