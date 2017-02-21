A Concert to Benefit LI Cares in Memory of Scott Martella Scheduled for April 30, 2017

The concert billed as Music that Matters will take place at The Emporium in Patchogue from at 1:00 PM and features performances by: the Dear Prudence Band, playing music by The Beatles like you never heard before; Street Fighter, the best Rolling Stones tribute band; and Amber Ferrari of Joplin's Pearl recreating the music of Janis Joplin. Patchogue, NY - February 20, 2017 - Three popular Long Island cover bands will come together in a benefit concert on Sunday, April 30 to support Long Island Cares, Inc., The Harry Chapin Food Bank and to remember Scott Martella, former aide to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

