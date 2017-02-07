41-year-old man found dead in Patchog...

41-year-old man found dead in Patchogue home

Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his Patchogue home Sunday. Police say a friend paying a visit found 41-year-old Daniel Gaber dead in his upstairs apartment on Jayne Avenue, where he lived alone.

