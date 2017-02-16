16-Year-Old in Critical Condition, DW...

16-Year-Old in Critical Condition, DWI Arrest After Two-Vehicle Crash

9 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

February 12, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle crash in Bohemia this morning. A Suffolk County Fifth Precinct Patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop and Barbella fled.

