Woman pushes for 'text 911' option in emergencies

12 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A Long Island woman is pushing for both Nassau and Suffolk counties to make changes that would allow people to text 911 in an emergency. Deborah LoGerfo, who has a hearing impairment, says one of the most vulnerable situations for her is when she's had to call 911 for help and cannot hear the 911 operator.

