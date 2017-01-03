Woman Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash on Golf Course; Building Destroyed in Fire
Suffolk County Police responded to an incident during which a woman crashed into a building structure on a golf course in Setauket tonight. There was no one in the building or on the golf course at the time of the crash.
