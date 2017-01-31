Victim of police beating, cover-up to...

Victim of police beating, cover-up to be freed from prison

The lawyer for a man who was beaten and threatened after stealing personal items from a Suffolk County police chief will be freed from prison. James Burke admitted to beating 30-year-old Christopher Loeb, of Smithtown, in 2012 after Loeb stole a duffel bag containing sex toys and police equipment from Burke's police vehicle.

