Town Board holds final meeting of 2016

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO The Town Board in session December 28. From left, Councilwoman Chris Lewis, Councilman Paul Shepherd, Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Councilman Jim Colligan, Councilwoman Mary Dudley and Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar. At the last Town Board meeting of 2016 on December 28, the board unanimously passed a resolution to set a public hearing for January 27 on purchasing "4.5 acres of property at Burns Road a from the Shelter Island Meeting of Religious Society of Friends for the bargain sale price of $25,000."

