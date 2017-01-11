Three People Arrested for Operating Illegal Bar at Grocery Store

January 11, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested three people for operating an illegal bar at a Brentwood grocery store. Third Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation, based on information received by Crime Stoppers, at Villa Grocery, located at 701 Suffolk Ave., on January 9 after receiving Crime Stoppers tips regarding employees selling alcohol without a license.

