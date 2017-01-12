Suffolk County Residents Encouraged t...

Suffolk County Residents Encouraged to Obtain Help through 'Learn to Be... Tobacco Free' Program

The classes are free to Suffolk County residents, though there is a nominal fee for medication for medically eligible participants. Suffolk County, NY - January 10, 2017 - Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken encourages residents who use tobacco to obtain help in breaking their addiction by signing up for Suffolk County's "Learn to Be Tobacco Free" program.

