Suffolk County Leg. Robert Trotta Congratulates Kings Park Girls...
Legislator Robert Trotta recognized the 2016 Kings Park Girls Varsity Volleyball Team for winning their sixth consecutive Suffolk County and Long Island Class A Championships. : Kings Park School Superintendent Dr. Timothy Eagen, Athletic Director William Denniston, members of the volleyball team, Assistant Coach Elizabeth Manly and Legislator Rob Trotta.
