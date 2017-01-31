Suffolk County Leg. Rob Trotta Hosts Blood Drive on Feb. 17 at St....
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is partnering with Father Sean Gann, pastor of St. Joseph's Church in Kings Park, to host a blood drive on Friday, February 17. Kings Park, NY - January 30, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is partnering with Father Sean Gann, pastor of St. Joseph's Church in Kings Park , to host a blood drive on Friday, February 17, from 2pm 8pm at Travis Hall Lower Level, behind the church at 59 Church Street. The drive is to benefit the blood banks maintained by Long Island Blood Services, which provides blood to hospitals throughout Long Island.
