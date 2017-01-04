Suffolk commission delays decision on...

Suffolk commission delays decision on Heartland plan

17 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

After a nearly day-long public hearing, the Suffolk County Planning Commission delayed its decision on whether to recommend approval of the first phase of a $4 billion Heartland Town Square mixed-use redevelopment on the former Pilgrim State hospital property in Brentwood. The commission adjourned the hearing until Feb. 1 after listening to dozens of speakers at Wednesday's hearing held at the W.H. Rogers Legislature Building in Hauppauge, with opponents of the project slightly outnumbering supporters among the crowd of about 200 people.

