Statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuo...

Statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on LIRR Grade Crossing Collision in Brentwood, Suffolk Co...

At approximately 8 p.m. this evening, a non-passenger LIRR equipment train traveling westbound on the Main Line struck a vehicle at a grade crossing in Brentwood, NY. The MTA Chief of Security, MTA Police, LIRR officials, and Suffolk County Police Department are on scene and conducting a thorough investigation into the crash.

