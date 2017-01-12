Silver Alert Issued for 77-Year-Old M...

Silver Alert Issued for 77-Year-Old Medford Woman Who Suffers from Dementia

18 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Medford woman who suffers from dementia and a heart condition. Naomi Simpson, 77, of Medford, is missing and suffer from dementia and a heart condition.

