Sex abuse survivors lodge rallying cry for Child Victims Act
A group of lawmakers and sex abuse victims kicked off the start of the new legislative session Wednesday with a call for quick passage of a long-stalled bill designed to make it easier for survivors to seek legal recourse. "As we look to the new session, we have to make it our top priority," Senate bill sponsor Brad Hoylman said at a rally in front of the Senate chamber.
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Bob
|334
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
