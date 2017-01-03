Sex abuse survivors lodge rallying cr...

Sex abuse survivors lodge rallying cry for Child Victims Act

A group of lawmakers and sex abuse victims kicked off the start of the new legislative session Wednesday with a call for quick passage of a long-stalled bill designed to make it easier for survivors to seek legal recourse. "As we look to the new session, we have to make it our top priority," Senate bill sponsor Brad Hoylman said at a rally in front of the Senate chamber.

