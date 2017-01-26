Presiding Officer Gregory Backs Leg. Hahn's Parks Watch Measure to Protect County Parks

Legislator Hahn's resolution 1004 would establish a Parks Watch program for county parklands, similar to the highly effective Community Watch program. Suffolk County, NY - January 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn, the newly appointed Parks and Recreation Committee Chairwoman , Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory and Parks Commissioner Phil Berdolt today urged passage of a pending resolution to provide greater citizen involvement in the protection of county parkland during a press conference held at the William H. Rogers Legislature Building in Hauppauge .

