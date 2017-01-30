Port Jeff gets $800K in Upper Port grants
The Village of Port Jefferson will receive $800,000 in state and county grants towards its revitalization efforts of the Upper Port area. located on Main Street near the Port Jefferson Long Island Rail Road station.
