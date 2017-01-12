Police Step up Fight Against Gang Violence in Brentwood
Police on Long Island say they're making progress in the fight against gangs by putting pressure on the streets. Natalie Pasquarella has more from Brentwood on how officers are targeting criminals to rid of gangs for good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Bob
|334
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC