Police Revive Man Administering Narcan, Arrested for DWAI

January 17, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for driving while ability impaired by drugs after a police officer revived him when he was unconscious in his vehicle in Patchogue . Anthony Longo was driving a 2009 Ford F150 westbound on Sunrise Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and entered a wooded area on the north side of the road between exits 52 and 53. Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Joy witnessed the crash and observed Longo in the vehicle, unconscious.

