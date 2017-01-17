Police Revive Man Administering Narcan, Arrested for DWAI
January 17, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for driving while ability impaired by drugs after a police officer revived him when he was unconscious in his vehicle in Patchogue . Anthony Longo was driving a 2009 Ford F150 westbound on Sunrise Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and entered a wooded area on the north side of the road between exits 52 and 53. Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Joy witnessed the crash and observed Longo in the vehicle, unconscious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Bob
|334
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC