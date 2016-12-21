Police: Officer dives into moving car...

Police: Officer dives into moving car when driver can't stop

Yesterday

A Long Island police officer says he dove through an open window of a slow-moving car with a toddler in the back seat when an impaired driver said she couldn't pull over. Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Goss says the woman was driving about 20 mph on the Long Island Expressway Thursday evening in Manorville.

