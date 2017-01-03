Person Found Dead in Abandoned House ...

Person Found Dead in Abandoned House Fire in Brentwood

January 10, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating a fire that killed a person at an abandoned house in Brentwood early this morning. Firefighters from Brentwood, Deer Park, Bay Shore, East Islip, Islip and Commack responded along with members of the Brentwood Legion Ambulance, Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance and Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance.

