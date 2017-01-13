Officials tout downtown sewer funds for Kings Park and Smithtown
Elected officials joined community leaders Friday to celebrate millions in state and county funding aimed to advance efforts to revitalize Kings Park's and Smithtown's underperforming downtowns. In addition to $40 million in sewer funding for Kings Park and Smithtown promised Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Suffolk County awarded $200,000 to the Town of Smithtown towards turning its downtown action plan for Kings Park into reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Bob
|334
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC