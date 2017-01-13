Officials tout downtown sewer funds for Kings Park and Smithtown

Elected officials joined community leaders Friday to celebrate millions in state and county funding aimed to advance efforts to revitalize Kings Park's and Smithtown's underperforming downtowns. In addition to $40 million in sewer funding for Kings Park and Smithtown promised Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Suffolk County awarded $200,000 to the Town of Smithtown towards turning its downtown action plan for Kings Park into reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.