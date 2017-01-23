Missing Vulnerable Adult: 82-Year-Old Man Suffering from Dementia Missing, Last Seen in Nesconset
At the request of the SCPD-Headquarters, a NYS Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Leslie Bengtson, 82, from Nesconset, NY. Leslie Bengtson, 82, of Nesconset suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.
