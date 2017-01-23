Missing Juvenile Alert: 14-Year-Old Medford Teen Missing

January 22, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to locate a Medford teen reported missing today. Corey Sparks, 14, of Medford , was last seen at his residence on January 19. Sparks, who also goes by Joseline, is 6 feet tall, black with a medium build.

