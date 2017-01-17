Man Killed After Crashing into School Bus in Ronkonkoma

January 18, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a Hauppauge man in Ronkonkoma this afternoon. A 55-year-old man was driving a 2005 Toyota northbound on Ocean Avenue when he crossed over onto southbound lanes and struck a school bus near Peconic Avenue at approximately The driver of the Toyota was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

