Long Island village votes to halt dune restoration project

Officials in a wealthy Long Island beach community have unanimously voted to pull the plug on a proposed federal dune restoration project that would've forced some private beaches to become public. The Asharoken Village Board's 4-0 vote on Tuesday night effectively kills the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' $23 million proposal, which was met by opposition among the small Suffolk County community.

