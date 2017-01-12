Long Island man arrested on DWI charg...

Long Island man arrested on DWI charge after car hits house

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police say a Long Island driver was drunk when he ran a stop sign and crashed his car into a house. Suffolk County police tell Newsday that Wilbur Funes ran a stop sign and crashed into a house on Grand Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec 20 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,111 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC