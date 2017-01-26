Legislators Lindsay and Calarco Honor Bayport - Blue Point St....

Legislators Lindsay and Calarco Honor...

Suffolk County Legislators Bill Lindsay and Rob Calarco presented a proclamation to Karl Auwaerter at the Bayport - Blue Point St. Patrick's Day Installation Dinner on Friday, January 20th - where Auwaerter was officially announced as this year's Grand Marshal. Karl Auwaerter is a lifelong Bayport resident and is the owner of the Bayport Flower Houses, which has been a staple in the community for over 80 years.

