Legislator Anker Honors the Newly Elected Rocky Point Civic Officers

January 6, 2017 - On Tuesday, January 3rd, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker attended the Rocky Point Civic Association's monthly meeting to swear in the new executive officers for 2017. The new executive slate includes President Dr. Charles Bevington, Vice President Dr. Constance Iervolino, Secretary Susan Bevington, Treasurer Susan Wilson, Membership Secretary Kathy Weber, Sargent-at-Arms Rory Rubino, and Trustee Virginia Heslin.

