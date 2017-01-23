Legislator Anker Collects Care Package Supplies for Operation Veronica
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker teamed up with Janet Godfrey, the executive director at Operation Veronica, to host a military care package supply collection throughout the months of November and December. The supply drive collected over ten large boxes of snacks, magazines, books, and personal care products to send to our troops overseas.
