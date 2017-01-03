Leg. Hahn to Host Blood Drive on Jan....

Leg. Hahn to Host Blood Drive on Jan. 17, 2017 to Help Keep Blood Supply from Becoming Critical

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn will be partnering with the New York Blood Center to save lives this winter by hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Blood supplies this time of the year fall, sometimes to critical levels, with donors taking vacations and colleges and schools on recesses for the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec 20 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,038

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC