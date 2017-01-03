Leg. Hahn to Host Blood Drive on Jan. 17, 2017 to Help Keep Blood Supply from Becoming Critical
Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn will be partnering with the New York Blood Center to save lives this winter by hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Blood supplies this time of the year fall, sometimes to critical levels, with donors taking vacations and colleges and schools on recesses for the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday.
