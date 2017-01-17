Leg. Hahn Tapped to Lead Two Vital Committees, Will Now Preside Over Environment & Park Lands

January 17, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislature Majority Leader Kara Hahn has been tapped to continue to serve as chairperson of the body's Environment, Planning & Agriculture [EPA] committee and for the first time also as chair of the Parks & Recreation committee for 2017. While the appointment of a single legislator to serve as chairperson of multiple committees is a rare honor, Legislator Hahn's accomplishments as EPA Chairperson since 2012 and Vice-Chair of Parks & Recreation since 2014 uniquely qualify her for this dual role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.