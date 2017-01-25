Islip awards contract to refill parts of Roberto Clemente Park
There are 1 comment on the Newsday story from 7 hrs ago, titled Islip awards contract to refill parts of Roberto Clemente Park. In it, Newsday reports that:
#1 12 hrs ago
Owens is as bad as the rest of the Town of Islip cronies, he hires contractor friends all the time and bypasses the people that the town already has on staff. Owens hired the son of a political friend that turned out to be a total looser out on comp multiple times in a year and finally fired or something. This guy named Robert K. went to Aruba while on Workers Comp with his family, his Mother a judge and his father a Workers Comp Lawyer that retired from the police force on 3/4 disability and still collects while working as a lawyer according to Robert. I wonder why Capitol Ready Mix didn't win the bid, a manager member James Lochren seems to have a cozy relationship with Tom Owens as James Lochren Jr., apparently the son of the concrete guy applied for a Town Of Islip laborer position with a resume apparently written by an illiterate person that obviously inflated his experience in the business world. The kid initially accepted the position, than declined it because the salary was too low, Now Tom Owens and Labor Relations load Arthur A are posting a Town of Islip position for a top title Mechanic @ the Islip MacAurtur Airport that is written to fit this guy James L., but it has to be offered to the employees of the Town Of Islip first. Word is that Tom Owens is going to find a reason to disqualify all TOI employees one @ a time than he can offer it to the public and "surprise" James gets the job. There are many Town employees that have been waiting for years for one of these titles but they usually go to an unqualified child of a politician, what a bargain for the tax payers. The posted job states that the candidate that gets the position must get a class A drivers license within 6 months of getting the title, usually they state that all applicants must have a commercial drivers license to apply for the position, because james don't have a commercial license. Civil Service needs to watch the fixed hiring practices of the Town of Islip as I believe they violate civil service hiring rules. Also check out the hiring of political and retied people collecting social security & working full time for the Town of Islip, taking jobs from young people, there should be a law against it and most likely is. I may throw may hat in the ring for the next election, for the tax payers. MAKE ISLIP GREAT AGAIN
