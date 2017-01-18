Islander leads Suffolk County tick committee
Dr. Scott Campbell, a long-time member of the Shelter Island Deer & Tick Committee and lab director of Suffolk County Department of Health Services, has been appointed to head the reconstituted county Tick Control Advisory Committee. The committee was reactivated last year at the request of County Legislator Bridget Fleming who represents the Island.
