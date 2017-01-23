Former Navy Seal from Hampton Bays Convicted of Aggravated Sex Abuse
A Hampton Bays man who is a former Navy Seal was convicted of two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 3rd degree, a class D violent felony after a two week trial and fifty five minutes of deliberation by a Suffolk County jury. Dylan Flynn, 24, of Hampton Bays, was an active duty member of the United States Navy.
