Federal Appeals Court Upholds Ferrari Confiscation

4 hrs ago Read more: TheNewspaper

The Second Circuit US Court of Appeals upheld the government's confiscation of James B. Ferrari's Ferrari in a ruling last week. Officials in Suffolk County, New York had grabbed the 2003 Ferrari Modena coupe, valued at $95,000, after Ferrari was stopped and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol on May 26, 2009.

