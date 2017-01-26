Editorial: Let NYC try limit on bags
Unless the state Legislature and Gov. Cuomo decide to interfere, New York City will be rolling out a smart program on Feb. 15 aimed at changing the habits of its 8.4 million residents regarding the use of disposable plastic bags. The measure would require stores in the five boroughs to charge a nickel for each non-reusable plastic and paper bag.
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Bob
|334
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec '16
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
