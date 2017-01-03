DWI Driver Hits Unoccupied Vehicle and Flees the Scene with...

Suffolk County Police arrested a Centereach man for driving while intoxicated with his child in the vehicle after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash in Ronkonkoma. Ronkonkoma, NY - January 1, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a Centereach man for driving while intoxicated with his child in the vehicle after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash in Ronkonkoma .

