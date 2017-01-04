Cuomo: Repealing ACA may affect 286K LIers
Nearly 286,000 Long Islanders are at risk of losing coverage if the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act were repealed, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Of the estimated 2.7 million slated to lose coverage across New York State, 133,324 live in Nassau County, while 152,631 live in Suffolk County, according to current enrollment levels.
