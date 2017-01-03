Cuomo proposes recovery high schools as part of addiction plan
Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to create recovery high schools aimed at helping students recovering from addiction finish their education while staying clean. This is not the first time the state has weighed the creation of such high schools, which was discussed during the work of a task force the governor convened on addiction at the end of the last legislative session.
