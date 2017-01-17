Cuomo budget depletes lotto winnings ...

Cuomo budget depletes lotto winnings for people with low-income

15 hrs ago

Winning the lottery may no longer be a ticket to riches for people on public assistance if Gov. Cuomo gets his way. A proposal tucked into Cuomo's budget plan would allow the state to recoup any lottery winnings over $600 from public assistance recipients as a repayment for cash assistance received during the prior 10 years.

