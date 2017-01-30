Brooklyn Borough President Rallies CU...

Brooklyn Borough President Rallies CUNY Students Affected by Trump Muslim Ban

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City University of New York student leaders rallied in front of the Eastern District Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn this morning to support students affected by President Donald Trump 's executive order barring entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Prospect-Lefferts Gardens resident Saira Rafiee, a 31-year-old doctoral student studying political science at the CUNY Graduate Center through an F1 visa, visited her native nation of Iran and has been denied reentry into the United States as a consequence of the White House fiat issued Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec '16 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Bin Laden
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC