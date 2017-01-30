Brooklyn Borough President Rallies CUNY Students Affected by Trump Muslim Ban

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City University of New York student leaders rallied in front of the Eastern District Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn this morning to support students affected by President Donald Trump 's executive order barring entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Prospect-Lefferts Gardens resident Saira Rafiee, a 31-year-old doctoral student studying political science at the CUNY Graduate Center through an F1 visa, visited her native nation of Iran and has been denied reentry into the United States as a consequence of the White House fiat issued Friday.

