Brentwood Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes Commited on Two Young Girls
A 24 year old Brentwood man convicted last month of committing sex crimes against two young girls was sentenced today. Augustine Ortiz, 24, of Brentwood, faces prison sentence of 15 years following conviction in sex crimes involving two young girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Bob
|334
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC