Brentwood Man Sentenced to 15 Years i...

Brentwood Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes Commited on Two Young Girls

A 24 year old Brentwood man convicted last month of committing sex crimes against two young girls was sentenced today. Augustine Ortiz, 24, of Brentwood, faces prison sentence of 15 years following conviction in sex crimes involving two young girls.

