BMX Rider Arraignments in Riverhead Town Court

January 17, 2017 - The two men most recently arrested by Riverhead Town police in an ongoing investigation of young men breaking and entering Splish Splash Water Park in Riverhead to ride their BMX bikes on the park's slides and other equipment will appear in Riverhead Town Justice Court tomorrow, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. On January 11 Riverhead police reported the arrests of Joseph Hanusiewicz, 24, of Massapequa Park and Ethan Solomkin, 25, of Great Neck.

